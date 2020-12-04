Menu
Donald Fant
1959 - 2020
BORN
December 30, 1959
DIED
November 23, 2020
Donald Fant's passing at the age of 60 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by People's Funeral & Cremation Service in High Point, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the People's Funeral & Cremation Service website.

Published by People's Funeral & Cremation Service on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
People's Funeral Chapel
1404 West English Road, High Point, North Carolina 27262
Funeral services provided by:
People's Funeral & Cremation Service
