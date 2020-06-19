The world lost one of the best dads, brother, son and friend to all he came into contact with.



Donald Brent Flink, age 55, passed away Monday June 16, 2020 at McKay Dee Hospital in the early morning. He was born on July 22, 1964 in Ogden, Utah he was the son of John Flink and Rula Curtis Flink. He was the youngest of their three children and was always considered his moms baby of the group. He married Billie Jo Evans on September 20th, 1986. They were blessed with three children. Megan, Myles, and Samantha.



Don grew up in the Ogden area where he attended Taylor Elementary, Central Junior High School, and Graduated from Ogden High School in 1982. He also attended Weber State University.



If you knew Don, you knew how he was an extremely hardworking and generous man. He started a career at the age of 15 working as a dishwasher for the Holiday Inn in Ogden. He



then moved on to becoming a front desk manager in the same hotel. He moved on from there to becoming the manager of the Days Inn in Riverdale. And from there he became the sales



director for the Radisson Hotel in Ogden. His greatest and proudest accomplishment was becoming the general manager for the airport Radisson Hotel in Salt Lake City.



Donald also was a member of many hotel and community organizations during his time in the hotel business. After years of working for the hotel he had an opportunity to work with a friend



of his managing a rental property in Ogden Canyon. This also led him to being able to master a variety of skills with his hands. Don always enjoyed being able to help others and being



able to have a flexible schedule and life let him help as many people as possible.



Outside of work life Don enjoyed Skiing, Hiking, Camping and a variety of other outdoor activities.



Don's love for his family was beyond comprehension. Even though he may not always have been there on time we could still always call him for any task big or small. His grandchildren couldn't get enough of their ¨Captain¨ as they called him and were always hanging on him or asking if they could help him complete his jobs. Don had a very special connection with his mother and as a family we appreciate how much he was there for her in the last few years. Like we said he was an extreme family man with having his son Myles be his right-hand man on every aspect of life. If you saw Don, you were almost guaranteed to see Myles alongside him. Dad taught and showed us a lot of things in life. Earning his nickname encyclopedia dad. He showed us how to love without boundaries by accepting our half-sister Skye like she was almost his own.



Dad is survived by his loving and devoting children; Megan (Nick) Hadley, Sammi Flink (Hyrum Roper), Myles (Raedawn) Flink; His father John Flink; Brother David Flink; Sister



Marianne (John) Christensen; 4 grandchildren Riyker, Teig and Eisley Hadley and Maleeah aka Malina Lucero. The mother of his children, Billie Jo Evans, and Skye Braithwaite who is a



sister to Don's children.



Don was preceded in death, by three weeks, by his mother Rula Flink.



Our dad is going to be extremely missed by so many. His time here was cut too short and it definitely won't be the same world without him in it. We love you so much and hope that we will



all be together again someday. This will teach us to not take life for granted and to love even harder than before.



Funeral Services are at 2 pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, 845



Washington Blvd. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 1-2 pm at the mortuary.



A go-fund me account was also set up for the family on Facebook.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.