Donald Freeman
1936 - 2020
BORN
February 18, 1936
DIED
November 23, 2020
Donald Freeman's passing at the age of 84 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nelson Funeral Home - Fayette in Fayette, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nelson Funeral Home - Fayette website.

Published by Nelson Funeral Home - Fayette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North, Fayette, Alabama 35555
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North, Fayette, Alabama 35555
Nelson Funeral Home - Fayette
