Donald E Frith October 3, 1934 - August 28 , 2020 (age 85) Donald E. Frith of Norristown died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia. He was 85 years old. Born in Norristown on October 3, 1934 he was the son of the late Rebecca L. Frith Rigg and Norris M. Rigg. Don was a 1952 graduate of Norristown High School where he held many long standing records for the swim and track and field teams. Don was a veteran of the United States Navy proudly serving his country on the USS Thomaston LSD. He worked as a reprographics offset printer in defense systems starting his career with Burroughs Corporation and retiring from Lockheed Martin. Don was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, Flyers and Sixers. He also enjoyed following NASCAR and Professional Golf. He loved spending time with family, a great meal, and rousing games of Yahtzee and Uno. Don was a member of Christ Church, UCC in Norristown. He was well known by the congregation for his kindness. Don was beloved by his family. Survived by his wife of 65 years Arlene ( Marconi) , daughters Tracy and Susan, son in - laws Mike Wolcott and Eric Tweer. He was known as P-Pop to grandson Bill Kilgour, wife Justine and great grandsons Logan and Sawyer. Don is also survived by his loving brother James Frith and sister-in-law Mary, sister Patricia Ernst and brother-in-law Robert , sister-in-law Joan Deuber Frith and best friend brother-in-law Richard Kinckner. He was preceded in death by sister Bessie Frith and brother Francis Frith. Uncle Don was loved by his many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to National Kidney Foundation
or American Heart Association
.
.
Published by Raffeo - DiCecco Memorial Home from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.