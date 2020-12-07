Menu
Donald Gibbs
1935 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1935
DIED
December 6, 2020
ABOUT
St. John Lutheran Church
United States Army
Donald Gibbs's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, December 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leonard Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, IA .

Published by Leonard Muller Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home
1500 North Franklin Street, Manchester, Iowa 52057
