Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Harlander
1925 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1925
DIED
November 4, 2020
Donald Harlander's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by ISLAND FUNERAL SERVICE in Vashon, WA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the ISLAND FUNERAL SERVICE website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by ISLAND FUNERAL SERVICE on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
ISLAND FUNERAL SERVICE
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.