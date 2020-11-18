Menu
Donald Heffner
1933 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1933
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Donald Heffner's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home in Tipp City, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home website.

Published by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371
Nov
21
Service
3:00p.m.
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371
