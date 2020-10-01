Donald A. Hepp- Longtime Paymaster of Montgomery County, Whitpain Commiteeperson, and Vietnam Veteran 11/16/1947- 09/21/20 Donald Hepp 72 of Blue Bell passed away at his home after a short illness. Don loved politics and golf. He was a member of Oak Terrace and played up until just a few years ago. He was always laughing and smiling, constantly enthralling his many nieces and nephews with dollar bill origami. He was an active member of the American Legion post #769, and proudly served on the Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast committee.He was repeatedly elected to be a Republican Committeeperson in Whitpain. Hepp graduated Abington High, and joined the service in 1967. He served in the Naval Air reserve in both Vietnam and Cambodia and was awarded several medals. He graduated Pierce Jr. College in 1974 and began his career right out of school at Conrail in 1974 managing taxes, payroll, and benefits administration where he worked until 1995 when he joined Franke in North Wales, managing payroll. He was Paymaster in Montgomery county for more than a decade and was credited for rooting out fraud, and streamlining payroll systems. Hepp is survived by his brothers Joseph (Jean), Robert (Lucy) sisters Geraldine Berg (Joseph) Mary Beth Hepp, and Judy Cameron (Robert) He is also survived by his long time partner Josephine D'Amico, son David Rambo (Lisa) grand children Ava and David, former wife Fran Rambo and many nieces and nephews.



