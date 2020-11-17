Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Jones
1963 - 2020
BORN
May 29, 1963
DIED
November 12, 2020
Donald Jones's passing at the age of 57 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services in Indianapolis, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services
1420 Prospect Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203
Nov
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services
1420 Prospect Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203
Funeral services provided by:
Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.