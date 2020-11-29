Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Jones
1943 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1943
DIED
November 21, 2020
Donald Jones's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman Funeral Home in Wellston, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lehman Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lehman Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lehman Funeral Home
334501 E. HWY 66, Wellston, Oklahoma 74881
Nov
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lehman Funeral Home
334501 E. HWY 66, Wellston, Oklahoma 74881
Funeral services provided by:
Lehman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.