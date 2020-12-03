Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Kennedy
1955 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1955
DIED
November 22, 2020
Donald Kennedy's passing at the age of 65 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi Funeral Home in Canton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rossi Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rossi Family Funeral Home, Inc.
730 30th St. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709
Nov
28
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW, Canton, OH 44709
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
To my Brother Donnie, I will always remember the great times we had together and will miss you but I know you are no longer suffering and you made it home to Heaven. We will all be together again some day. I love you and will miss you. Love your brother Frank
Frank Kennedy
Brother
November 24, 2020