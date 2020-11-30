Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald King
1948 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1948
DIED
November 22, 2020
Donald King's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Luther Johnson Funeral Home in Liberty, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the The Luther Johnson Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by The Luther Johnson Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
3:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
The Luther Johnson Funeral Home
301 E. Main St. / P.O. Box 142, Liberty, South Carolina 29657
Nov
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Westview Cemetery
Old Norris Rd and Stone street, Liberty, South Carolina 29657
Funeral services provided by:
The Luther Johnson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.