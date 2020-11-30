Donald King's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Luther Johnson Funeral Home in Liberty, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the The Luther Johnson Funeral Home website.
Published by The Luther Johnson Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
