Donald Kirk
1932 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1932
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Donald Kirk's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Copeland Funeral Home in Moon Township, PA .

Published by Copeland Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
R.d. Copeland Inc.
981 Brodhead Rd., Moon Township, Pennsylvania 15108
Dec
1
Committal
11:15a.m.
Sewickley Cemetery
Broad St., Sewickley, Pennsylvania 15143
Copeland Funeral Home
