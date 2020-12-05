Menu
Donald Kujawa
1936 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1936
DIED
May 17, 2020
ABOUT
Army National Guard
Catholic
Donald Kujawa's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, May 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE in Toledo, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE website.

Published by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sujkowski Funeral Home - Northpointe
114-128 East Alexis Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43612
May
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Hyacinth Catholic Church
719 Evesham Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43607
May
23
Funeral Mass
9:00a.m.
St. Hyacinth Catholic Church
719 Evesham Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43607
Funeral services provided by:
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
