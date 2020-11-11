Donald Lane's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home in Danville, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home website.
Published by Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
