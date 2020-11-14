Menu
Donald Lee
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 27, 1946
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
united states postal service
Donald Lee's passing at the age of 73 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc in Youngstown, OH .

Published by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.
1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505
Funeral services provided by:
L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc
