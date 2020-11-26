Menu
Donald Linnen
1929 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1929
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Syracuse City Cemetery
US Air Force
Donald Linnen's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Layton, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers Mortuary website.

Published by Myers Mortuary on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, UT 84041
Nov
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary of Layton
250 N. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah 84041
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
Craig, Linda and I sorry for your loss you are in our prayers.
KEITH BEUS
November 21, 2020
Lynette Ahrens
November 20, 2020
I always loved & appreciated your greetings & warm embrace at Canyon Road Assembly of God on Sunday mornings! I will miss your wonderful FB posts & photos!
Lynette Gottlob-Ahrens
November 20, 2020
Lynette Ahrens
November 20, 2020