Donald Luther's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - Market Street Chapel in New Albany, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - Market Street Chapel website.