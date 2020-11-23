Donald Luther's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - Market Street Chapel in New Albany, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - Market Street Chapel website.
Published by Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - Market Street Chapel on Nov. 23, 2020.
