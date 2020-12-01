Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Mackey
1951 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 1951
DIED
October 31, 2020
Donald Mackey's passing at the age of 68 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donovan Funeral Home in Tallmadge, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Donovan Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Donovan Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Donovan Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
December 1, 2020