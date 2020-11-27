Menu
Donald Mairose
1931 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1931
DIED
November 23, 2020
Donald Mairose's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids in Dell Rapids, SD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids website.

Published by Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
Nov
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
606 E. 8th St., Dell Rapids, South Dakota 57022
Nov
27
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
606 E. 8th St., Dell Rapids, South Dakota 57022
Nov
27
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
