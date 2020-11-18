Menu
Donald Maness
1966 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1966
DIED
November 15, 2020
Donald Maness's passing at the age of 53 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home in Nicholasville, KY .

Published by Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home
