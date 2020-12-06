Menu
Donald Marshall
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1941
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Donald Marshall's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slate Funeral Home Inc in King, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Slate Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Slate Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Slate Funeral Home Inc
132 E Dalton Rd, King, NC 27021
Dec
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Poplar Springs Church of Christ
7120 NC Hwy. 66 South, King, North Carolina
Dec
9
Interment
church cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Slate Funeral Home Inc
