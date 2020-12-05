Menu
Donald Maxson
1934 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1934
DIED
November 30, 2020
Donald Maxson's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville, OH .

Published by Wellman Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street, Circleville, OH 43113
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Forest Cemetery
905 N. Court St., Circleville, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Wellman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I have missed you so much. You were my dearest friend. We always had a lot of laughs. Rhonda Skaggs
Rhonda Skaggs
December 2, 2020