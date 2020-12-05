Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald McClintock
1937 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1937
DIED
November 18, 2020
Donald McClintock's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartley Funeral Home in Arcadia, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hartley Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hartley Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hartley Funeral Homes
209 W. Jackson Street, Cicero, Indiana 46034
Nov
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hartley Funeral Homes
209 W. Jackson Street, Cicero, Indiana 46034
Funeral services provided by:
Hartley Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.