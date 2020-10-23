Our "Mighty Oak" father, Donald Delbert Moss, age 94, passed away in the early morning hours on Tuesday, October 21, 2020. He was born September 29, 1926 in Bountiful Utah, the first child of Delbert and Ruth Emery Moss.



He attended elementary school in Woods Cross, junior high in Bountiful, and graduated from Davis High School in 1944. He attended Montana State College and graduated from the University of Utah school of engineering in 1948. Afterwards he served a mission for the LDS church in Texas and Louisiana. He joined the Air Force in 1951, serving in the Strategic Air Command as a Navigator on a B-47. After receiving a master's degree, he served in research and development, testing new weapon systems. He resigned from the Air Force in 1963 and then worked for Northrop Aircraft Co. in Southern California, retiring after 25 years.



He had a firm testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings throughout his life including Branch President, Bishop, and high councilor, but his favorite was teaching Gospel Doctrine.



In 1952, while in the Air Force, he married Elsie Elaine Hoey in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple two months later. Together they raised 4 children, Dennis (Daniele) Moss, John (Pattie) Moss, Stephen (Alva) Moss, and Robin (Dallas) Shepherd. Don patiently and lovingly took care of Elaine until her death from ALS in 1981. In 1982 he married Merlene Olsen Kovacs in the Los Angeles Temple. Together they served a couple's mission to Manchester, England, and a Service Mission in the Family History Mission in Salt Lake City. They spent many years serving the Lord together, as well as combining the two families through family parties. They also enjoyed many wonderful vacations throughout the world.

Don loved all his family and is thankful to have had such great friends throughout his life. He was the ultimate example to his family and friends, as he taught us all of patience, unconditional love, faith, generosity, selflessness, service and endurance. He truly was a "Mighty Oak".



Don is survived by his four children, 14 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren as well as Merlene's children Jim (Jan) Johnson, Gary (Sheri) Kovacs and her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Joyce and Linda, and brother, Mickey. He was preceded in death by Elaine and Merlene, his eternal companions, his parents Delbert and Ruth, his brother Ralph, his stepsons Bill Kovacs and Rick Kovacs, his daughter-in-law Alva Moss, and his grandson Danny Moss.



We will miss him dearly, but he lived a faithful life and we know that he will be richly rewarded on the other side. We love you!



There will be a public viewing on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Russon Mortuary and Crematory, 1941 North Main, Farmington, Utah. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. but is limited to family only due to Covid-19 restrictions. The services will be available to watch virtually on the Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page. Graveside dedication of grave will be 1:30 at the Pleasant Grove City cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.