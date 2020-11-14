Menu
Donald Mountain
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 26, 1937
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
liberty high school
special olympics
Donald Mountain's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hendricker Funeral Home website.

Published by Hendricker Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Wilson Cemetery
Township Road 3225E, Perry, Illinois 62362
Funeral services provided by:
Hendricker Funeral Home
