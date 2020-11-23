Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Nichols
1928 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1928
DIED
September 18, 2020
Donald Nichols's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, September 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whinery Funeral Service - Elk City in Elk City, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whinery Funeral Service - Elk City website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Whinery Funeral Service - Elk City on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whinery Funeral Service
403 W. Country Club, Elk City, Oklahoma 73644
Sep
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Whinery Funeral Service
403 W. Country Club, Elk City, Oklahoma 73644
Sep
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fairlawn Cemetery
1607 N. Washington, Elk City, Oklahoma 73644
Funeral services provided by:
Whinery Funeral Service - Elk City
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.