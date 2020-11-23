Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald O'Rourke
1930 - 2020
BORN
June 25, 1930
DIED
October 20, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
US Army
Donald O'Rourke's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels in Thousand Oaks, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Griffin Family Funeral Chapels website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church
155 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, California 91360
Funeral services provided by:
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.