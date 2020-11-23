Donald O'Rourke's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels in Thousand Oaks, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Griffin Family Funeral Chapels website.
Published by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels on Nov. 23, 2020.
