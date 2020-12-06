Menu
Donald Oliver
1967 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1967
DIED
November 30, 2020
Donald Oliver's passing at the age of 53 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rhoden Memorial Home in Akron, OH .

Published by Rhoden Memorial Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue, Akron, OH 44306
Dec
9
Service
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue, Akron, OH 44306
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
December 6, 2020