Donald Power
1941 - 2020
BORN
April 7, 1941
DIED
October 4, 2020
ABOUT
Army National Guard
Donald Power's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, October 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service in Watertown, MA .

Published by MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
MacDonald Rockwell MacDonald Funeral Home
270 Main St., Watertown, Massachusetts 02472
Funeral services provided by:
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
