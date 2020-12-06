Menu
Donald Roberts
1928 - 2020
BORN
October 1, 1928
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
US Air Force
Donald Roberts's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield in Greenfield, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield website.

Published by Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Charity Southern Baptist Church
101 Prairie Street, Greenfield, Illinois 62044
Dec
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Richwoods Cemetery
Roodhouse Blacktoop, Roodhouse, Illinois 62082
Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield
GUEST BOOK
We are sorry for your loss. The community lost a generous member with Don's passing.
I will always remember with gratitude the flags and silhouette that he set up for my husband Bob's memorial at Woodbine. The way he set up his flags and the kneeling soldier's figure lining the drive into the golf course set the tone for a moving ceremony. Thank you, Don.
Kathy Burkholder and Clinton Bailey
Kathy Burkholder
Friend
December 5, 2020
Dear family, please accept my sincere condolences, may you find comfort from the encouraging words found at. 1Thessalonians 4:14
Neighbor
December 5, 2020
Amanda Ryan
December 3, 2020
a loved one
December 3, 2020
Kenneth White
December 3, 2020