Donald Ross's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home - Alamogordo in Alamogordo, NM .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home - Alamogordo website.
Published by Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home - Alamogordo on Dec. 3, 2020.
