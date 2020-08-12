Donald "Don" Saltzman



Born on April 4, 1934, the third son of parents Elmer C. and Minnie A. Saltzman. Raised in the city of Pittsburgh until the age of 14 when the family moved to Castle Shannon where he graduated from South Hills High School and went on to graduate from Duquesne University, an accomplishment that he was very proud of. He worked for Mobil Oil Corporation for just two months shy of 40 years, first in Pittsburgh, then St. Louis, and finally in Fairfax, Virginia where he retired in 1991. He enjoyed his early retirement years in Florida, eventually returning to the Pittsburgh area to spend time with family and friends and to enjoy his beloved Pittsburgh sports teams. He raised five children, Deborah Smith (Rory) of Bethel Park, Michael Cue (Peggy) of Lake Worth, FL, Loreen Sink (Keith) of Broadlands, VA, Donna Lieberman (Carl) of Upper St. Clair, and Brian Saltzman of Bethel Park. He enjoyed his 15 (2 deceased) grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He had three nephews, Gary Saltzman (deceased), David Saltzman (Janice), Doug Saltzman (Jill), and a niece Judy Kenny (Joe), and their children. A funeral service for immediate family will be held at the Military Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County on Monday, August 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church (80 Bartley Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241), or the Pittsburgh Food Bank.



Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.