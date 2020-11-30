Donald Sherrock's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home website.
Published by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.