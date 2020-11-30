Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Sherrock
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 11, 1931
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
V.F.W.
Donald Sherrock's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High St, Springfield, Ohio 45505
Nov
25
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You were the best uncle anyone could have. We had some great times growing up. You were always my brother. There is not enough room to write all the good things I could write down. I will love you always. I was luck to have worked wth you so long.
Tink & Jean Sherrock Denney
Brother
November 23, 2020