Donald Shrader
1950 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1950
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Donald Shrader's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riffe's Funeral Service, Inc. in Narrows, VA .

Published by Riffe's Funeral Service, Inc. on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Riffe's Funeral Service, Inc.
