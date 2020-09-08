Donald Charles Smeltzer



Age 72 of Turtle Creek, PA, passed away on September 7, 2020. Born July 11, 1948, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Edna Mae (Taylor) Smeltzer and the husband of Rose (Dayton) Smeltzer. Donald spent his working years as a roadside construction worker for Protection Services. He enjoyed spending his free time working on his cars. Along with his wife he is survived by his children; Gina (Jeremy) Chestnut, Todd Smeltzer, Mike (Kelly) Smeltzer, Jamie (Tim) Smeltzer; grandchildren, Jim Smeltzer and Dani, Jessica Smeltzer and Austin, Kaitlin Smeltzer, Joey Smeltzer, Michael (Hannah) Smeltzer, Kendall and Kassidy, Mikey Howard; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Nova; sister, Edna Mae Waggoner. Friends will be received on Friday September 11, from 1-4 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a funeral service will be held at 4 PM. Please be advised that masks will be required and visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time. Memorial contributions may be made to Westinghouse Valley Food Pantry, 519 Penn Avenue, Turtle Creek Pa. 15145.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.