Donald Smith's passing at the age of 41 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton in Canal Fulton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton website.
Published by Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton on Nov. 28, 2020.
