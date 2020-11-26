Donald Sneed's passing at the age of 55 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tillman Riverside Mortuary in Riverside, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tillman Riverside Mortuary website.
Published by Tillman Riverside Mortuary on Nov. 26, 2020.
