Donald Sorensen's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City, NE .
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Higgins Funeral Home website.
Published by Higgins Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
