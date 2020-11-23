Menu
Donald Stagg
1935 - 2020
BORN
December 3, 1935
DIED
August 31, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Wounded Warrior Project
Donald Stagg's passing at the age of 84 on Monday, August 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre) - Sayre in Sayre, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre) - Sayre website.

Published by Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre) - Sayre on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre)
906 N 4TH ST, Sayre, Oklahoma 73662
Sep
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre)
906 N 4TH ST, Sayre, Oklahoma 73662
Sep
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Erick Cemetery
12601 N 1750 RD, Erick, Oklahoma 73645
Funeral services provided by:
Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre) - Sayre
