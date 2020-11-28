Menu
Donald Starrett
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1933
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Donald Starrett's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cromes Funeral Home Inc in Sidney, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cromes Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Cromes Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Shelby Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
Greg and Mark, I’m so sorry to hear about Don’s passing. Your parents were great people and I have a lot of good memories of them from growing up with you guys. Again, please accept my condolences.
Jeff Marshall
Friend
November 27, 2020