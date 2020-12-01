Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Stephens
1947 - 2020
BORN
January 11, 1947
DIED
November 26, 2020
Donald Stephens's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alford's Mortuary in South Bend, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alford's Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Alford's Mortuary on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Pentecostal Cathedral Church Of God In Christ
1025 W. Western Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46601
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Pentecostal Cathedral Church Of God In Christ
1025 W. Western Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46601
Funeral services provided by:
Alford's Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.