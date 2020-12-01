Menu
Donald Syler
1931 - 2020
September 16, 1931
November 21, 2020
Lions Club
U. S. Navy
Donald Syler's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heitger Funeral Services in Massillon, OH .

Published by Heitger Funeral Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
Nov
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel
639 First St. N.E., Massillon, Ohio 44646
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Massillon Cemetery
1827 Erie St S, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
December 1, 2020