Donald Tepper
1936 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1936
DIED
November 4, 2020
Donald Tepper's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home in Westborough, MA .

Published by Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Mark, sorry for the loss of your Dad. God Bless you and family. Your Dad will live on in happy memories.
Larry Schuyler
November 11, 2020