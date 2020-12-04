Menu
Donald Thayer
1935 - 2020
BORN
February 16, 1935
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Donald Thayer's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, Massachusetts 01040
Dec
5
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, MA 01040
Dec
5
Prayer Service
11:45a.m.
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, MA 01040
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:45a.m.
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, Massachusetts 01040
