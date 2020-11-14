Donald Walker's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Evans Funeral Home website.
Published by Evans Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
