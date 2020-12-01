Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Walker
1928 - 2020
BORN
February 7, 1928
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Salvation Army
Donald Walker's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City in Boulder City, NV .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.