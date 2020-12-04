Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald West
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1933
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
General Electric
US Army
Donald West's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard Funeral Home in Boonville, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Howard Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Howard Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Howard Funeral Home
1397 Ashley Road, Boonville, Missouri 65233
Dec
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Howard Funeral Home
1397 Ashley Road, Boonville, Missouri 65233
Funeral services provided by:
Howard Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.