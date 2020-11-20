Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Winter
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1938
DIED
November 17, 2020
Donald Winter's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary in Clearwater, KS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb-Shinkle Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Clearwater United Methodist Church
130 N. First, Clearwater, Kansas
Nov
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Clearwater United Methodist Church
130 N. First, Clearwater, Kansas
Funeral services provided by:
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Sorry to learn of the passing of Don, Andale Hi classmate. I wish the best for all his family during this difficult time.
Chuck Schmitz
Classmate
November 19, 2020