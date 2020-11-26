Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Winter
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1936
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Elks Club
United States Marine Corps
Donald Winter's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah in Neenah, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Service
11:00a.m.
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street, Neenah, WI 54956
Funeral services provided by:
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Erin Harding
November 25, 2020
I worked with Don at Neenah Foundry for 5 years and then served many years on the City Council with him. I valued my relationship with him as he served as a trusted mentor throughout my career. His contributions to our community were many and his opinions appreciated. Thanks for mentoring a raw kid . . . . RIP Friend!
Todd Stevenson
Friend
November 24, 2020